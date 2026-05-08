Why Is enGene Therapeutics Stock Falling Friday?

enGene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) shares are trading sharply lower Friday.
The decline follows the company’s Thursday announcement of updated interim results from its Phase 2 LEGEND trial. A wave of analyst downgrades on Friday morning has fueled the sell-off. The stock has fallen more than 80% since the results were released.
Clinical Efficacy vs. Durability Concerns
The trial evaluated detalimogene in patients with high-risk, BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer. Data as of April 21 showed a 54% complete response (CR) rate at any time. However, the Kaplan-Meier estimate for the 12-month CR rate was 25%.
Among the 32 most recent patients, CR rates were lower than in previous reports. The company noted a 32% six-month CR rate for this specific subgroup.
Analysts Slash Price Forecasts
Wall Street reacted swiftly on Friday. Wells Fargo downgraded ENGN from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Zhu aggressively cut the price forecast from $25 to $2. Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Neutral, lowering the forecast from $7 to $4.
Other firms joined the retreat. Guggenheim moved ENGN from Buy to Neutral. Citizens also downgraded the stock to Market Perform. Meanwhile, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating but slashed the price forecast from $25 to $6.
Management Defends Preliminary Data
CEO Ron Cooper addressed the results, stating: “While durability outcomes to date are not what we hoped, these data are preliminary.” The company plans to provide a further update in the second half of 2026.
ENGN Stock Price Activity: enGene Therapeutics shares were down 5.81% at $1.620 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.