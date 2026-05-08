What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Today?

Plug Power shares are consolidating. Where is PLUG stock headed?

What Bloom Energy’s Earnings Mean for Plug Power

Bloom Energy's blowout quarter remains the key sentiment reset for hydrogen-adjacent names, after adjusted EPS came in at 44 cents vs. 13 cents expected and revenue hit $751.05 million vs. $551.55 million expected. Bloom also lifted FY2026 revenue guidance to $3.40 billion–$3.80 billion, giving traders a higher bar for what "execution" looks like across the clean-energy complex.

Plug Power’s Key Technical Levels to Watch

Plug still screens as an uptrend on longer timeframes: it's trading 1.8% above its 20-day SMA ($3.07) and well above the 50-day ($2.59), 100-day ($2.37), and 200-day ($2.30) averages, with a bullish 20-day-over-50-day setup and a golden cross that started in September 2025. The 12-month move (+266.89%) reinforces that buyers have controlled the bigger picture, even with sharp swings.

Momentum is the main "watch item" right now using MACD: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which suggests upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it sits below the signal line, rallies often have less follow-through even if price remains above key moving averages.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — near a prior ceiling area where rallies have tended to stall

: $4.50 — near a prior ceiling area where rallies have tended to stall Key Support: $2.50 — a round-number zone that lines up closely with the 50-day area (near the $2.59 SMA)

Plug Power Earnings Preview For May 11

The countdown is on: Plug Power Inc. is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $140.31 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.08 (high: $7.00; low: $1.80) across 10 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

PLUG Stock Price Movement On Friday

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were trading at $3.13 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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