Why Is Primoris Services Stock Falling On Friday?

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM) shares face volatility on Friday. This follows a massive two-day sell-off earlier this week. The stock plummeted nearly 50% through Thursday.
• Primoris Services stock is trending lower. Why is PRIM stock trading lower?
Analyst Target Cuts
Wall Street reacted swiftly on Thursday. Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating but lowered its price target to $118. Needham kept a Buy rating while dropping its target to $188. Keybanc lowered its target to $137 on Wednesday.
Renewable Segment Struggles
Disappointing first-quarter results sparked the decline. CEO Koti Vadlamudi cited “cost pressures on a limited number of renewables projects” for the weakness. Operating income fell to $24.4 million from $70.4 million year-over-year.
Earnings and Revenue Miss
Primoris reported adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share. This missed the 84-cent analyst consensus. Revenue hit $1.56 billion, falling short of the $1.732 billion expected by the market.
Drastic Guidance Slash
The company cut its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast. The new range sits at $4.80–$5, down from $5.80–$6.
Management noted these renewables issues are isolated. Most of the portfolio performs “in line or ahead of expectations.”
Technical Analysis
The bigger technical story is trend deterioration: at $104.70, Primoris is trading 36.6% below its 20-day SMA, 31.4% below its 50-day SMA, and 23% below its 200-day SMA.
- Key Resistance: $120
- Key Support: $87
PRIM Stock Price Activity: Primoris Services shares were down 3.40% at $104.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.