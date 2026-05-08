Applied Optoelectronics Stock Is Sliding: What's Happening?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares are dipping on Friday despite Rosenblatt’s boosted price target. Here’s what you need to know.

Applied Optoelectronics stock is trading near recent highs. What’s the outlook for AAOI shares?

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese reiterated his Buy rating and lifted his target to $220 from $140, implying meaningful upside from current levels. His call suggests the firm views the company's upbeat second‑quarter outlook and long‑term position in AI‑driven optical networking as more important than the first-quarter shortfall.

Even so, the first‑quarter results were soft. The company missed expectations on both the top and bottom line. Revenue came in at $151.1 million, about 2.6% below estimates, while non‑GAAP EPS loss of 7 cents missed by roughly 17%.

Q2 Guidance Lands Mixed, Not A Beat

The company's second‑quarter outlook didn't provide the lift bulls were hoping for. Applied Optoelectronics guided for adjusted EPS between a loss of 3 cents and a gain of 3 cents, below the 7 cents analysts were expecting. Revenue guidance of $180 million to $198 million brackets the Street's $196.7 million estimate.

Compensation Update

The company also disclosed that its Compensation Committee granted inducement awards totaling 299 restricted stock units to two new employees, with a grant date of May 4, 2026. These awards vest over four years under the company's 2023 Equity Inducement Plan.

AAOI Sits On The Line Between Continuation And Reset

Technically, Applied Optoelectronics is essentially leaning on its 20-day SMA at $157.31, with shares just 1.9% above it, prime territory for chop as traders debate whether the next leg is higher or whether the stock needs a deeper reset. The longer-term structure still looks like it belongs to the bulls: shares are 29.9% above the 50-day SMA ($123.46) and 195.6% above the 200-day SMA ($54.24).

Momentum, meanwhile, has cooled from "too hot to touch" to "back to business." RSI is 54.40, a neutral and notable shift from the kind of overbought readings that tend to invite sharp air pockets. The last major "hot" moment came in April; since then, the action has looked more like digestion than straight-line upside, which is often how leaders reset without fully surrendering the trend.

The moving averages are also still stacked in a way trend-followers like: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA following the golden cross in August 2025. Translation: the primary trend remains intact, but the market is demanding proof at the margins.

Key levels frame the next decision:

Key Resistance : $173.50 — a nearby ceiling that lines up as a recent pivot-style area where rebounds can stall

: $173.50 — a nearby ceiling that lines up as a recent pivot-style area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $132.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that also sits above the 50-day SMA ($123.46), making it a key "trend still intact" area

AAOI Shares Are Dropping

AAOI Price Action: Applied Optoelectronics shares were down 3.14% at $152.60 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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