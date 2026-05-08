Affirm Stock Consolidates After Raising Full-Year Guidance

Affirm Holdings shares are consolidating. What should traders watch with AFRM?

What To Watch For Affirm’s Q3 Earnings Beat

Affirm's bid comes as investors refocus on third-quarter operating momentum, including $11.6 billion in gross merchandise volume (up 35% YoY) and 45 million total transactions (up 45% YoY), even after the initial post-print volatility. That same report showed Direct-to-Consumer GMV rose 48% YoY to $3.7 billion, helped by the Affirm Card.

Affirm's third-quarter revenue also cleared a $993.63 million Street estimate, while EPS topped a 19-cent consensus, reinforcing the "beat-and-raise" setup that's keeping dip-buyers engaged. The company said the Affirm Card reached 4.4 million active cardholders and generated $2.1 billion of GMV, a key data point for traders watching whether card-led engagement can keep scaling.

AFRM Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, AFRM is trading above its 20-day SMA ($62.80), 50-day SMA ($53.46), and 100-day SMA ($60.29), which keeps the intermediate uptrend intact after the March swing low and the May swing high. The catch is the stock is still trading just under its 200-day SMA ($67.65), so it's effectively battling a long-term "line in the sand" right around current levels.

Momentum is the bigger near-term question: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. Put simply, when MACD sits under its signal line, it often means buyers need a fresh push to keep the rally going rather than relying on leftover momentum.

Key Resistance : $68.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price action

: $68.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price action Key Support: $61.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, also close to the 20-day/short-term trend zone

One longer-term wrinkle is the "death cross" that formed in February (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which can keep rallies more headline-sensitive until price proves it can hold above the 200-day. If AFRM can reclaim and stay above that longer-term average, the chart starts to look more like a trend reset than a bounce inside a wider range.

What Is Affirm Holdings and Its Business Model?

Founded in 2012, Affirm is a market leader in buy-now, pay-later, with around $36 billion in transaction volume in fiscal 2025. It offers both zero-interest financing (typically subsidized by merchants) and interest-bearing loans that are approved on a per-transaction basis.

More than 70% of Affirm's transaction volume comes from its interest-bearing loans, which also drive most of its revenue, so credit performance and funding conditions matter just as much as checkout growth. The business is still heavily U.S.-centric (more than 95% of 2025 revenue), but it has expanded into Canada and the U.K., giving it additional runway if merchant adoption continues to broaden.

Affirm Holdings Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Affirm Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Affirm Holdings’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with only moderate momentum support. That setup tends to work best when the market is in a risk-on mood and the stock can hold above key trend levels like the 20-day and 50-day averages.

AFRM Stock Price Movement On Friday

AFRM Stock Price Activity: Affirm Holdings shares were down 2.23% at $65.86 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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