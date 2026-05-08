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Qualcomm chip
May 8, 2026 10:35 AM 3 min read

Qualcomm Stock Is Soaring Today: What's Going On?

Recent AI And Buyback Context

Qualcomm reported a fiscal second quarter double‑beat and management's AI‑focused commentary. CEO Cristiano Amon said the company expects to begin shipping data‑center chips to a large hyperscaler within the year.

The company also completed $5.4 billion in buybacks during the first half of fiscal 2026 and authorized a new $20 billion repurchase program.

Broad Market Strength

Today's move may be tied to broad strength in growth and semiconductors rather than a single company‑specific headline. With markets pushing higher, traders are rotating into higher‑beta tech, and Qualcomm's outsized gain fits the profile of a momentum‑driven extension.

After a strong run, breakouts can accelerate quickly when buyers stay in control, and Qualcomm's 6%+ jump versus the Nasdaq's 1%+ gain reflects that dynamic.

Technical Analysis

The chart is stretched. Qualcomm is trading 43% above its 20‑day SMA at $152.54 and 55.6% above its 50‑day SMA at $140.22, a sign of an extended move that can remain strong but is also more vulnerable to sharp pullbacks. The stock is also 38.6% above its 200‑day SMA at $157.35, underscoring how far price has run from longer‑term trend support.

RSI is the clearest momentum read right now, sitting at 82.52. That level signals overbought conditions after a steep advance, and readings this elevated often precede either consolidation or a faster shakeout that resets momentum.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching Next

  • Resistance: $223.66 — the 52‑week high zone, which often acts as overhead supply on first retests.
  • Support: $157.35 — aligned with the 200‑day SMA, a common line in the sand for trend‑focused buyers.

QCOM Shares Are Rising

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm shares were up 7.24% at $217.21 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $223.66, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Remus Rigo/Shutterstock

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