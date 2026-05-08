Is AST SpaceMobile A Buy? Selling Pressure Eases As Rakuten Trims Stake

AST SpaceMobile stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling ASTS momentum?

What’s Driving ASTS Stock Today?

ASTS Technical Levels To Watch This Week

ASTS is still in a longer-term "repair" phase after breaking below support in May, and it's trading 12.5% below its 20-day SMA, 18.9% below its 50-day SMA, and 22% below its 100-day SMA—levels that often act as overhead supply during rebounds. It's also trading 6.7% below its 200-day SMA, so reclaiming that long-term trend line is a key technical hurdle if bulls want to argue the bigger uptrend is back in control.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling unless buyers can push through nearby overhead. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it's below the signal line, momentum is usually fading rather than building.

The bigger-picture trend is still eye-catching—shares are up 173.0% over the past 12 months—but the stock is well off its $129.89 52-week high set in January and above the $22.47 52-week low tagged in May 2025. From a turning-point perspective, the golden cross in June 2025 remains a constructive longer-term marker, but the more recent swing low in May and the March swing high define the current range traders are watching.

Key Support: $66.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, close to the current price area

ASTS Earnings Preview For May 11

The countdown is on: AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Class A Common Stock is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 21 cents (Down from Loss of 20 cents YoY)

: Loss of 21 cents (Down from Loss of 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $36.91 million (Up from $718,000 YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $75.52 (high: $95.00, low: $45.60) across 7 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $65.00) (April 9) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $85.00) (March 4) B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 13)

ASTS Stock Price Movement On Friday

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 6.56% at $69.64 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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