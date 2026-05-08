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Monster Beverage Corp. Shutterstock
May 8, 2026 10:15 AM 4 min read

Monster Beverage, Westrock Coffee, Himax Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Friday.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Monster Beverage reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.354 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.159 billion.

Monster Beverage shares jumped 12.8% to $85.67 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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