SoundHound Stock Pulls Back As Traders Assess Mixed Earnings Report

- SoundHound AI shares are sliding. Why is SOUN stock falling?
Q1 Highlights
SoundHound reported an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 4 cent-loss. In addition, it posted revenue of $44.19 million, beating the consensus estimate of $42.56 million and representing a 52% year-over-year increase.
The company said total cash and cash equivalents were $216 million as of March 31, with no debt.
"Excluding the impact of all acquisitions, revenue was up 88% in our core automotive and IoT AI vertical, highlighting incredible demand across all pillars of our business," said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.
"Our launch of OASYS and our planned acquisition of LivePerson will bring the world's first self-learning agentic AI platform to one of the most robust enterprise footprints in the entire conversational AI sector," Mohajer added.
Guidance
SoundHound affirmed its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance of between $225.00 million and $260.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $232.78 million.
Short-Term Strength Contrasts With Longer-Term Technical Uncertainty
SoundHound is currently positioned above its key short-term moving averages, indicating a bullish sentiment among traders. However, the longer-term trend remains concerning as the 200-day SMA is significantly below the current price, suggesting potential resistance ahead.
SoundHound Shares Fall
SOUN Price Action: SoundHound shares were down 11.94% at $8.48 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, SOUN has gained about 22.8% versus 8.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 12% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.7% gain.
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