Lucid Shares Edge Lower Following Q1 Revenue Miss

Lucid Group stock is showing downward bias. What’s next for LCID stock?

What Is Lucid Group’s 2027 Midsize EV Plan?

Lucid is trying to stabilize after a first-quarter print that showed $282.47 million in revenue versus $440.43 million expected, even as total revenue rose 20% year over year and liquidity stood at about $3.2 billion.

Lucid's 2027 plan for a sub-$50,000 midsize EV is the clearest volume swing factor, with interim CEO Marc Winterhoff framing it as a cost-reduction push aimed at a "broader set of customers" in the highest-traffic part of the EV market. The company reiterated it expects to "ramp up midsize vehicle production in 2027," a timeline traders are now using to handicap the next major reset in demand and scale.

LCID Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

The longer-term chart is still heavy: LCID is down 73.81% over the past 12 months and is trading below every major moving average, including 12.8% below the 20-day SMA ($6.94) and 58.7% below the 200-day SMA ($14.66). The bearish "stack" remains in place with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, a setup that often keeps rallies from sticking.

Momentum is the more constructive part of the setup right now: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing even if the broader trend hasn't flipped. In plain English, MACD being above its signal line suggests sellers are losing control compared with the recent baseline, but bulls still need follow-through to change the bigger picture.

The stock is also hovering near its 52-week low zone ($5.62), which keeps risk tight but also highlights how little room there is for execution missteps after the Q1 cadence update (5,500 produced versus 3,093 delivered, plus a 29-day supplier-related disruption tied to second-row seats for Gravity). If deliveries normalize as management expects, traders will be watching whether price can start reclaiming nearby trend levels rather than fading under them.

Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, close to the 52-week low zone ($5.62)

Lucid Group Price Action Update For Friday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were trading at $6.00, down 0.83% Friday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid