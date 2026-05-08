Entravision Shares Surge 80% This Week: What Investors Need To Know

Entravision stock is trading near recent highs. Where are EVC shares going?

EVC Revenue Surges 114% To $196M

The latest move follows the company's first-quarter 2026 report showing consolidated net revenue up 114% year over year to $196 million, driven by its Advertising Technology & Services segment where revenue rose 204%.

The company also declared a 5 cents per-share quarterly dividend payable June 30 (record date June 16) and said it repaid $5 million on its bank term loan during the quarter.

Entravision's ATS profitability turn is the key swing factor, with segment operating profit rising to $34.3 million from $6.5 million, even as the Media segment posted a $5.2 million operating loss.

Entravision Communications Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Entravision Communication, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Entravision Communication’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, where price strength is doing most of the heavy lifting. With Quality and Growth scoring weak, the setup can stay attractive for trend-followers, but it may be less forgiving if the stock starts to mean-revert from overbought levels.

EVC Stock Price Movement During Premarket Trading

EVC Stock Price Activity: Entravision shares were trading 1.87% higher at $7.08 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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