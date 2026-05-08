Why Is OneConstruction Group Stock Crashing On Friday?

OneConstruction Group Limited (NYSE:ONEG) shares are falling sharply during Friday’s trading session. The stock faces extreme intraday volatility and significant technical breakdowns.

Repeated Trading Disruptions

The stock experienced multiple limit up-limit down pauses on May 6 and May 7. These disruptions continued into Friday’s session. Such halts often signal extreme price instability in the market.

The ongoing volatility halts are triggering panic selling among retail traders.

Business Model Context

The Hong Kong-based company specializes in structural steelwork. Its performance relies heavily on construction timelines and project execution. Traders are currently sensitive to shifts in project flow and funding conditions.

Technical Breakdown

From a trend perspective, the chart is still in repair mode after a steep 12-month slide of 57.59%, and the stock remains pinned well below its major moving averages.

At $1.11, ONEG is trading 81.1% below its 20-day SMA ($5.81) and 81.3% below its 200-day SMA ($5.89), which is the kind of separation that typically keeps rallies short until price can reclaim key averages.

The moving-average structure is mixed, but the longer-term message is still cautious. At the same time, the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term crossover), and the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA).

ONEG put in a recent swing low in March, and a swing high in May, and it also tagged both its 52-week high ($14.95) and 52-week low (72 cents) in May.

Key Resistance : $3.53 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common first reclaim level in downtrends

: $3.53 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a common first reclaim level in downtrends Key Support: 72 cents — the 52-week low zone that marks the downside reference if selling pressure persists

ONEG Price Action: OneConstruction Group shares were down 10.08% at $1.15 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $0.72, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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