Opendoor Reports Q1 Double Beat, Highest Acquisition Contract Levels Since 2022

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Opendoor shares are consolidating. What’s next for OPEN stock?

Q1 Highlights

Opendoor posted an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 7 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $720.00 million, beating the consensus estimate of $666.54 million.

The company said homes purchased increased 45% from the prior quarter. Opendoor also reported more than 5,000 acquisition contracts in the first quarter of 2026, double the fourth quarter of 2025 and the highest level since 2022.

Opendoor noted that the percentage of homes on the market for more than 120 days declined from 33% to 10% quarter-over-quarter, compared to 33% for the overall market.

"As of April 1, Opendoor is adjusted EBITDA profitable, on a 12-month go-forward basis. The October cohort was just the start. A full quarter later, we've gone from a claim to a track record," said CEO Kaz Nejatian.

Guidance

Opendoor expects second-quarter revenue of $900.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Death Cross Continues To Weigh On Long-Term Outlook

Open Shares Trade Near Flat

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were up 0.94% at $5.37 during early trading Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, OPEN has gained about 8.5% versus 8.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 9% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.7% gain.

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