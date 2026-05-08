Beyond Meat Shares Pause Following Post-Earnings Selloff

Beyond Meat stock is moving in positive territory. What’s pushing BYND stock higher?

What's Driving Beyond Meat’s Stock Movement?

Beyond Meat is attempting a bounce even as the first-quarter showed $205.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and U.S. foodservice revenue down 29.7% to $6.6 million, keeping traders focused on liquidity and demand durability.

The latest move comes after Beyond Meat reported first-quarter revenue of $58.2 million (down 15.3%) and posted an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, while its second-quarter revenue outlook of $60.00 million to $65.00 million came in below the $66.97 million consensus.

Critical Price Levels For BYND To Watch

Premarket strength has BYND trading around 90 cents, which keeps it slightly above its 20-day SMA (89 cents) and well above its 50-day SMA (79 cents), a setup that often attracts short-term dip buyers after a sharp downdraft. The bigger issue is the long trend: the stock is still 38.7% below its 200-day SMA ($1.47), so rallies can run into overhead supply as trapped holders look to exit.

Momentum is best read through RSI, which sits at 51.71—basically neutral—suggesting the bounce attempt isn't overly stretched in either direction yet. RSI is a quick way to gauge whether recent buying or selling has become "too far, too fast," and this reading points more to a range fight than a momentum breakout.

From a structure standpoint, the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish short-term crossover), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term trend bearish until price can reclaim and hold higher levels. The key risk is that failed bounces can quickly turn into retests of prior lows when a stock is still living under its long-term averages.

Key Support: 50 cents — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in (52-week low zone)

BYND Stock Price Movement In Premarket Trading

BYND Stock Price Activity: Beyond Meat shares were up 0.16% at $0.89 during pre-market trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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