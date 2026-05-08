Why Is Micron Technology Stock Surging On Friday?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are surging on Friday. The stock reached new all-time highs of $683.09. This move pushes the company's market capitalization toward $730 billion.

Nasdaq futures are up 0.81% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.52%.

Cramer Sees Secular Shift

CNBC's Jim Cramer stated Tuesday that Micron benefits from a structural shift in storage. He argues the AI buildout creates a secular trend rather than a short-lived cycle.

The ‘Memflation' Phenomenon

Next-Gen Storage Launches

On May 5, Micron began shipping its 245TB 6600 ION SSD. This is the world's highest-capacity commercially available drive.

It targets AI data lakes and hyperscale workloads. The drive addresses power and cooling bottlenecks in AI infrastructure.

Supply Constraints Tighten

Supply remains tight across the industry. TD Cowen flagged that Micron's 2026 HBM capacity is entirely pre-sold.

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 3.00% at $666.00 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $683.09, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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