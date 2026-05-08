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May 8, 2026 8:02 AM 3 min read

Forward Air Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins Upwork, HubSpot And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Forward Air reported first-quarter revenue of $582 million, down from $613 million in the prior-year quarter. The company posted a net loss of $40.2 million, compared to a net loss of $61.2 million a year earlier.

Forward Air shares dipped 42.8% to $9.90 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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