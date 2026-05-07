Tesla Stock Is Testing A Level That Could Define The Next Move

Tesla stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing TSLA stock higher?

The Catalyst

With all 11 sectors in the red and the advance/decline ratio sitting at 0.0, Tesla's move stands out as stock‑specific rather than part of a broad market trend. Even its own sector isn't helping: Consumer Discretionary is down 0.17%, yet Tesla is moving in the opposite direction. That divergence suggests traders are positioning directly in the chart rather than responding to macro flows.

Tesla Technical Analysis

Tesla continues to build on its short‑term rebound, trading 6.7% above its 20‑day SMA at $379.48 and 5.7% above its 50‑day SMA at $382.91. Staying above both moving averages keeps the near‑term trend pointed upward despite the market's softer tone. The challenge is overhead: the stock remains 1.5% below its 100‑day SMA at $411.05, creating a clear ceiling that price has yet to break.

Momentum is also improving. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, signaling that downside pressure is easing and buyers are regaining control of the short‑term rate of change.

The broader trend still carries the weight of April's death cross, where the 50‑day SMA slipped below the 200‑day SMA. That longer‑term structure can make rallies uneven until price proves it can hold above the higher‑timeframe averages. Structurally, Tesla is working off its April swing low and pushing back toward the February swing high, effectively retesting a prior supply zone.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching Next

Key resistance sits at $409.50, a nearby pivot that aligns with overhead supply just below the 100‑day SMA. Key support sits at $381.50, an area where buyers previously defended the stock and where the 20‑day and 50‑day moving averages converge.

TSLA Shares Are Climbing

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 1.46% at $404.55 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock