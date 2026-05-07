Qualcomm Hits New 52-Week High: Why The AI Data Center Pivot Is Working

Qualcomm shares are testing new highs. Why are QCOM shares at highs?

What Is Driving Qualcomm’s Recent Stock Surge?

The latest leg higher follows Qualcomm's fiscal second-quarter double-beat and management's AI-focused messaging, including CEO Cristiano Amon's comments that the company expects to begin shipping data center chips to a large hyperscaler within the year, with more details expected at its June investor day.

Qualcomm also highlighted shareholder returns, completing $5.4 billion in buybacks in the first half of fiscal 2026 and announcing a new $20 billion repurchase authorization.

Qualcomm's AI roadmap is also widening beyond smartphones, with management pointing to work across CPUs, inference accelerators and custom ASICs following the AlphaWave acquisition.

Qualcomm’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

Qualcomm is in a powerful uptrend on a multi-month view, trading well above its major moving averages: about 37.8% above the 20-day SMA ($148.80) and 30.5% above the 200-day SMA ($157.13). That "extended" positioning can keep momentum traders engaged, but it also raises the odds of sharp pullbacks if buyers pause.

Momentum is the key tension right now: RSI is 80.10, which signals the move is stretched and can be more prone to sideways digestion or quick dips even if the bigger trend stays intact. RSI is simply a gauge of how overheated the recent buying has become, and readings this high often mean upside gets harder without fresh catalysts.

The longer-term chart still has some baggage from the death cross in February (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), even though price has clearly recovered and pushed toward the top of its 52-week range. With the stock now pressing near recent highs, traders often watch for either a clean breakout continuation or a "failed push" that snaps back toward faster averages.

Key Resistance : $206.00 — a nearby round-number area just above price and close to the 52-week high zone ($205.95), where upside attempts can stall

: $206.00 — a nearby round-number area just above price and close to the 52-week high zone ($205.95), where upside attempts can stall Key Support: $172.00 — a nearby prior pivot zone that sits well above the 200-day SMA ($157.13), making it a first "trend-health" check on any pullback

What Does Qualcomm Do and How Does It Make Money?

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones, with key patents tied to CDMA and OFDMA standards that underpin 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Because its IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers, the company has a business model that blends chip cycles with licensing economics.

It's also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many top handset makers with leading-edge processors, and it sells RF-front end modules plus chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets. That mix is why management's push into AI-adjacent compute, like data center chips and inference-related workloads, matters: it's an attempt to expand beyond smartphones while leveraging the same core silicon and connectivity strengths.

Qualcomm Analyst Ratings And Price Target Forecast

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $161.89 (based on 35 analysts). Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises Target to $160.00) (April 30)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $160.00) (April 30) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $170.00) (April 30)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $170.00) (April 30) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (April 30)

Qualcomm’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Qualcomm, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Qualcomm’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led profile backed by very strong Quality, which fits the stock's ability to rise even on a down market day. The main trade-off is that Value and Growth read more moderate, so the chart may stay sensitive to any cooling in AI enthusiasm or guidance expectations.

Qualcomm Stock Price Movement Today

QCOM Stock Price Activity: Qualcomm shares were up 4.39% at $201.03 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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