Duolingo Stock Is Climbing Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

Duolingo stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind DUOL gains?

Duolingo Q1: Strong Profits, Slower Growth

Duolingo's first-quarter results came in ahead of expectations on revenue, bookings, and EBITDA, and management raised 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to about 1.6% above the prior high end, even as bookings guidance was nudged toward the lower end of the earlier range. The push-pull in the report was user growth: DAU growth was 21.2% versus a 20.6% consensus view, while MAU growth slowed to 5.8% from 14.1% in the prior quarter.

Critical Technical Levels For Duolingo Stock

Thursday's pop lifts DUOL above its 20-day SMA ($102.10) and 50-day SMA ($100.56), and it's also back above the 50-day EMA ($108.01), which often acts like a "line in the sand" for short-term trend traders. The bigger-picture trend is still damaged, though, with the stock trading below the 100-day SMA ($126.26) and far below the 200-day SMA ($206.02), keeping the long-term recovery case unproven.

Momentum looks more "reset" than overheated: RSI is 52.47, a neutral reading that typically signals the stock isn't stretched in either direction after the latest bounce. RSI is a speedometer for recent buying vs. selling pressure, and a mid-range reading often lines up with a stock trying to build a base rather than trend cleanly.

Key Resistance : $119.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that could cap rebounds before the stock can reclaim the 100-day trend zone

: $119.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that could cap rebounds before the stock can reclaim the 100-day trend zone Key Support: $92.00 — a nearby floor closer to the recent low area where buyers previously showed up

What Is Duolingo And How Does It Operate?

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages, using data analytics and artificial intelligence alongside design and gamification to keep learners engaged. Its product lineup includes the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, the Duolingo English Test, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC and Duolingo Math.

Wall Street Sentiment: Analysts Are Slashing DUOL Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $139.38. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises Target to $94.00) (May 5)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $94.00) (May 5) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $95.00) (May 5)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $95.00) (May 5) Evercore ISI Group: In-Line (Lowers Target to $97.00) (May 5)

Duolingo Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Duolingo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Duolingo’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-led setup with mixed confirmation from price-based factors. If momentum continues to repair, the high Growth score can matter more, but the very weak Momentum reading argues for respecting resistance and waiting for follow-through.

Duolingo Stock Price Movement Today

DUOL Stock Price Activity: Duolingo shares were up 8.55% at $114.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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