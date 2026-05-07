CrowdStrike Stock Gains On New AI Cybersecurity Push, Partner App Launch

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock rose Thursday after the cybersecurity company unveiled new AI-focused security initiatives and partner tools.

Day Zero Summit Targets AI Cyber Threats

CrowdStrike announced its inaugural Day Zero Threat Research Summit, focused on emerging AI-driven cyber threats.

The event, scheduled for August 30 through September 1, 2026, will feature researchers from Amazon, Cisco, Microsoft, and other technology companies discussing topics including AI weaponization and evolving adversary tradecraft.

Jet App Launches For Partners

CrowdStrike also recently launched Jet, a mobile app designed to help partners manage deal origination, deal closure, rewards, and enablement through a single platform.

The app allows partners to register opportunities, track deals, access enablement resources, and receive rewards through CrowdCard integration with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said, "With Jet, we're bringing CrowdStrike into the flow of how our partners actually work. They can capture opportunities in the moment, move deals forward faster, and get rewarded immediately."

Project QuiltWorks And Google Cloud Expansion

Recently, the company expanded its Project QuiltWorks initiative by adding partners, including Armadin, Cognizant, and HCLTech, to strengthen protections against frontier AI cybersecurity risks.

CRWD Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Chart Levels

CrowdStrike's current price positions it above key moving averages, with the stock trading 14.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 19.2% above its 50-day SMA.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing and momentum is improving compared to prior trends.

This bullish setup suggests that the stock may continue to gain traction in the near term.

Key Resistance : $517.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $517.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $432.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

CRWD Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 3, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 88 cents (Up from 73 cents)

: 88 cents (Up from 73 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.36 billion (Up from $1.10 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $511.56. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $525.00) (May 5)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $525.00) (May 5) Mizuho : Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $520.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Raises Target to $520.00) (April 27) Keybanc: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $525.00) (April 21)

CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 7.62% at $503.75 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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