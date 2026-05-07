Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Colorful financial stock chart with candlestick patterns
May 7, 2026 1:57 PM 2 min read

BlackSky Stock Drops After Disappointing Q1 Results

What's Driving The Decline

BlackSky posted a loss of 82 cents per share, more than double the 40 cent loss analysts were expecting and worse than the 42 cents loss reported a year ago. Revenue also disappointed, coming in at $20.77 million versus the $28.07 million consensus estimate, marking a decline of nearly 30% from the same quarter last year.

The market is reacting to the size of the miss. Even though last year's first quarter benefited from a one‑time $9 million milestone tied to a mission solutions contract, investors are still focused on the fact that both earnings and revenue came in far short of expectations.

The company's net loss widened to $29.7 million, driven largely by swings in the fair value of derivatives linked to equity warrants and other instruments. Operating expenses also increased year-over-year due to higher stock‑based compensation and depreciation, adding to the pressure on the bottom line.

Strong Contract Momentum, But Overshadowed By Weak Results

The company also signed several seven‑figure renewals and new agreements across government and international customers, and successfully deployed its fourth Gen‑3 satellite, which entered commercial operations within a week of launch.

Despite the weak quarter, BlackSky raised its full‑year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $130 million to $150 million, citing strong year‑to‑date sales and improved visibility.

BKSY Shares Are Plunging

BKSY Price Action: BlackSky shares were down 23.20% at $31.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Zakharchuk/Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved