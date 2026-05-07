What's Going On With Carvana Stock On Thursday?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is jumping on Thursday due to a stock split and a larger authorized share count.

The move also stands out on a day when market breadth is soft (only 3 sectors advancing), and small-caps are lagging, suggesting the tape is being driven by company-specific positioning rather than a broad risk-on bid.

Carvana shareholders previously approved a 5-for-1 stock split and an increase in authorized shares, with the changes effective May 7, 2026.

Stock splits don't change the underlying business, but they often change trading dynamics by lowering the per-share price and increasing share count.

Earnings Snapshot

Carvana expects a "sequential increase" in both retail units sold and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. The company noted that it remains on track to deliver "significant growth" on both metrics in 2026.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $97.03. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Neutral (Raises Target to $67.00) (May 1)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $67.00) (May 1) RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $92.00) (May 1)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $92.00) (May 1) Citizens: Market Outperform (Raises Target to $103.00) (May 1)

Needham analyst said the results were proof of Carvana's model working, with higher retail units driving operating expense leverage. He added, "CVNA continues to screen as the best large cap growth story in our coverage ahead of a long tail of growth in units and fixed cost leverage."

Top ETFs Holding Carvana (CVNA) and Their Impact

Significance: Because CVNA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were up 402.47% at $391.30 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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