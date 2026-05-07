IREN Stock Is Tumbling Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What You Need To Know

IREN stock is showing notable weakness. What’s behind IREN decline?

IREN Q3 Preview

Wall Street expects the company to post a loss of 17 cents per share on $223.39 million in revenue, and the market appears to be bracing for another quarter marked by heavy investment spending and ongoing volatility tied to the company's transition from Bitcoin mining to AI cloud infrastructure.

The weakness on Thursday is likely due to caution from investors after the stock rallied approximately 720% over the past year, per Benzinga Pro.

The weakness ahead of the print also reflects concerns that IREN may deliver another uneven quarter, similar to what investors saw in the second quarter. Last quarter, revenue fell to $184.7 million, net income swung to a $155.4 million loss and adjusted EBITDA declined as the company absorbed large non‑cash charges tied to financial instruments, mining hardware impairments and elevated stock‑based compensation.

With analysts expecting another quarterly loss and the stock running hot into the print, some investors are stepping aside until they see updated metrics from the company after the close.

IREN's long‑term ambitions remain significant. Last quarter, the company secured $3.6 billion in GPU financing for its Microsoft contract, kept its 140,000‑GPU expansion on schedule and advanced construction across multiple data center sites. It also announced a massive 1.6 GW data center campus in Oklahoma, pushing its secured power portfolio above 4.5 GW.

IREN Shares Are Sliding

IREN Price Action: Iren shares were down 6.81% at $56.68 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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