Why Is Xanadu Quantum Stock Surging On Thursday?

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:XNDU) shares are trading higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq is down 0.12% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.19%.

• Xanadu Quantum stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving XNDU stock higher?

Recovery Following Monday's Plunge

On Monday, shares plummeted over 65%. That decline came after the company filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stock is now attempting to recoup those heavy losses. Traders are watching for stabilized momentum after the heavy dilution fears cooled.

Details Of The Resale Filing

The filing covers up to 293,655,720 Class B subordinate voting shares. This includes 254.7 million shares from Class A conversions. It also registers 27.5 million PIPE shares from November private placements.

Company Clarifies Proceeds

Xanadu addressed the financial impact of these potential sales in its prospectus. The company stated, "We will not receive any of the proceeds from such sales of the Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, except with respect to amounts received by us upon the exercise of the warrants."

Xanadu Quantum Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Even after Thursday's jump, Xanadu is still trading 24.8% below its 20-day SMA of $23.39.

From a longer-term perspective, the stock is still up 52.96% over the past 12 months, but the path has been volatile: April marked the 52-week high ($42.44) and also saw a recent swing high/swing low zone form. The current price is well below that April peak and above the 52-week low of $6.97.

XNDU Stock Price Activity: Xanadu Quantum shares were up 12.23% at $16.57 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image Via Shutterstock