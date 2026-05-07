Why Is Boeing Stock Up On Thursday?

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares climbed on Thursday. Investors reacted to news of a high-stakes diplomatic mission to Beijing.

The Nasdaq is up 0.57% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.21%.

• Boeing stock is showing positive momentum. What’s next for BA stock?

Ortberg Joins Trump Delegation

CEO Kelly Ortberg will join President Donald Trump on his visit to China next week. A source familiar with the planemaker's schedule told CNBC the news on Thursday. Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15.

Potential for “Big Number” Order

Ortberg previously signaled a potential breakthrough. During a late April earnings call, he suggested China could order a “big number” of planes.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Recent Global Momentum

Boeing enters these talks following several international wins. The company recently delivered its first 737 MAX to EgyptAir.

Furthermore, Biman Bangladesh Airlines ordered 14 jets, including 787 Dreamliners.

Boeing (BA) Critical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, Boeing is still set up constructively: it's trading 4.4% above its 20-day SMA, 8.4% above its 50-day SMA, 4.9% above its 100-day SMA, and 7.2% above its 200-day SMA.

The near-term moving average structure is also supportive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (a bullish alignment).

The longer-term backdrop is less clean, though, because the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in April.

Key levels are tight enough to matter for traders watching follow-through:

Key Resistance : $236.50

: $236.50 Key Support: $215.50

BA Stock Price Activity: Boeing shares were up 0.57% at $231.30 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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