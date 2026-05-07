Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Shares Plunge On Mixed Q1 Results, Weak EPS Guidance

Amprius Technologies stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is AMPX stock dropping?

Revenue Raise Overshadowed By EPS Guidance

For the first quarter, Amprius reported record revenue of $28.5 million, a 153% year-over-year increase that beat the $25.7 million consensus estimate. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.04 per share, missing the estimated loss of $0.02 per share.

Investor sentiment was further pressured by the full-year 2026 guidance. While Amprius raised its revenue outlook to at least $130 million, it projected a full-year net loss per share of under 6 cents, failing to meet the 5 cent loss analysts had anticipated.

New Defense Contracts And Warrant Exchange

Despite the stock’s decline, management highlighted significant commercial momentum, including $500 million in new defense orders and a $21 million purchase order for SiCore cells from a Chinese light electric vehicle customer.

Additionally, Amprius announced an agreement to exchange 7.1 million public warrants for common stock. CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez noted this move is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and proactively minimize dilution.

AMPX Shares Slide Thursday Afternoon

AMPX Price Action: Amprius Technologies shares were down 29.70% at $15.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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