What's Going On With SoundHound AI Stock On Thursday?

The Nasdaq is up 0.65% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.23%.

Earnings Expectations and Track Record

Analysts estimate a loss per share of 4 cents. Quarterly revenue is projected at $53.52 million. Investors remain optimistic as the company has beaten EPS estimates for three consecutive quarters.

Recent momentum is supported by the launch of OASYS, a self-learning agentic AI platform.

“With OASYS, we are fundamentally shifting ‘static' AI to a self-learning ecosystem,” stated CEO Keyvan Mohajer.

Short Interest Dynamics

Data shows a significant bearish bet against the stock. Short interest recently rose from 140.73 million to 146.62 million shares. This represents 38.06% of the company’s public float.

Given the average daily volume of 19.58 million shares, it would take 7.49 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Critical Technical Levels for SOUN to Watch

From a trend perspective, SOUN is extended above its shorter-term baselines: it's trading 19.8% above the 20-day SMA and 25.9% above the 50-day SMA. At the same time, it remains 17.5% below the 200-day SMA.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA following the death cross in January.

Key levels are getting clearer as price pushes into the middle of its 52-week range of $5.83 to $22.17 after the swing low in March and a swing high in May:

Key Resistance : $10.50

: $10.50 Key Support: $9

SOUN Stock Price Activity: SoundHound AI shares were down 0.11% at $9.36 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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