POET Technologies Stock Is Trending: Investors Recalibrate Following Marvell Order Cancellation

POET Technologies stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving POET stock higher?

What Is Driving POET Technologies Stock Today?

The latest bounce comes as investors weigh improving sentiment across semiconductor names against the overhang from Marvell canceling all Celestial AI-related purchase orders with POET following an alleged confidentiality breach tied to purchase-order and shipping disclosures.

That cancellation effectively ended a partnership connected to Celestial AI production programs first disclosed in April 2023, and the company has said there is no assurance it can restore the relationship.

POET's timeline matters because the cancellation notice was dated April 23, and the market is now treating that timestamp as the inflection point for commercialization expectations and revenue confidence.

Traders are also keying on whether POET's separate $5 million purchase order with another technology firm can help backstop near-term revenue expectations.

Critical Levels To Watch For POET Stock

From a longer-term trend view, POET is still in a strong uptrend: the stock is trading 17.3% above its 20-day SMA ($8.51) and 56.6% above its 200-day SMA ($6.37), which tells you buyers have controlled the intermediate and long-term tape. The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in April (50-day above 200-day) keeps the bigger-picture trend constructive even after the late-April shock.

Momentum is the main question mark right now, and MACD is the cleaner lens: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure versus the prior upswing unless buyers can re-accelerate. In practical terms, price can keep grinding higher in an uptrend, but this MACD posture often means rallies may be choppier and more sensitive to bad news.

The April swing high and the 52-week high in April ($15.50) remain the obvious upside reference, while the March swing low is the key "trend health" area traders typically watch for higher-low structure. Options traders have also shown interest, with July 17 $16 calls seeing a sweep of 1,003 contracts near the ask at 69.1 cents versus open interest of 25,983 contracts, a sign some participants are positioning for a larger move into earnings.

Key Resistance : $15.50 — the 52-week high from April is the clearest overhead supply zone

: $15.50 — the 52-week high from April is the clearest overhead supply zone Key Support: $8.51 — the 20-day SMA is the nearest widely watched trend support

What Does POET Technologies Do?

POET Technologies is a design and development company selling high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules aimed at AI systems and hyperscale data centers.

Its core pitch is the POET Optical Interposer, a patented platform designed to integrate electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

That matters for the current story because the Marvell/Celestial AI purchase-order cancellation puts extra focus on customer concentration and how quickly POET can replace lost programs with new design wins.

The company operates across the United States, Canada, Singapore and China, so investors also tend to view it through the lens of global AI infrastructure buildouts and semiconductor supply-chain initiatives.

POET Stock Price Movement on Thursday

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were up 0.21% at $9.74 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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