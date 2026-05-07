Why Is Hut 8 Stock Falling On Thursday?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares are trading lower Thursday. The move follows a nearly 35% surge during Wednesday's session. Investors appear to be taking profits after the company hit new 52-week highs.

The Nasdaq is up 0.24% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.03%.

Post-Rally Cooling Period

The retreat comes after a landmark Wednesday. The stock soared 34.80% to $108.52. This followed news of a 15-year lease agreement for its Beacon Point campus.

Massive AI Contract Value

The deal involves 352 megawatts of IT capacity. Hut 8 noted the contract carries $9.8 billion in base-term contract value. This could reach $25.1 billion if the tenant exercises all renewal options. The tenant remains a confidential, high-investment-grade entity focused on AI training.

Strategic Infrastructure Shift

Analysts are watching the pivot from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining to high-performance computing.

Earnings and Sector Momentum

Hut 8 reported first quarter revenue of $71 million on Wednesday. Most of this came from its Compute division. While the company posted a net loss of $253.1 million, the market prioritized its $16.8 billion aggregate contract backlog.

HUT Stock Price Activity: Hut 8 shares were down 9.71% at $98.36 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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