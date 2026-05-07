Moderna Stock Gives Back Early Gains: What's Happening?

Moderna stock is among today’s top performers. Why is MRNA stock up today?

MRNA-1010 Demonstrates Superior Relative Vaccine Efficacy

The company said the peer-reviewed publication included safety and efficacy data from its Phase 3 study evaluating the relative vaccine efficacy of mRNA-1010 against influenza illness compared to a licensed standard-dose seasonal influenza vaccine in adults aged 50 years and older.

According to Moderna, mRNA-1010 achieved the study's prespecified superiority criterion, demonstrating a relative vaccine efficacy of 26.6% in the overall study population.

The company also reported relative vaccine efficacy of 29.6% for the A/H1N1 strain, 22.2% for A/H3N2 and 29.1% for the B/Victoria lineage. In participants aged 65 years and older, mRNA-1010 demonstrated relative vaccine efficacy of 27.4%.

"The publication of these peer-reviewed positive results in the New England Journal of Medicine reflects the strength of the clinical evidence supporting our ongoing regulatory submissions," said CEO Stéphane Bancel.

Bancel added that the company's mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine “has the potential to more precisely match circulating strains and help reduce the substantial burden of disease” caused by influenza in older adults.

Moderna said regulatory filings for mRNA-1010 are under review in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. The company received an FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Aug. 5, 2026.

Moderna Shares Edge Lower

MRNA Price Action: At the time of writing, Moderna shares are trading 0.14% lower at $48.72, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock traded as high as $52 on Thursday before pulling back.

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