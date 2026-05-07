IonQ's Blowout Quarter Has One Big Catch

Revenue came in at $64.7 million, up 755% year-over-year and 30% above the midpoint of the company's prior guidance range, while net income totaled $805.4 million, or $2.19 per share, according to the company's earnings release.

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The quantum computing company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $260 million to $270 million and reported remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $470 million, up 554% year-over-year.

But the headline numbers came with a notable catch: IonQ remains deeply unprofitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

Insights from the Call

On the company's earnings call, CFO Inder Singh said IonQ recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $96.8 million in the first quarter.

He added that the figure included about $12 million in expenses tied to its commercial agreement with SkyWater for ion-trap fabrication, and that adjusted EBITDA would have been an $85 million loss excluding that spend.

Singh also offered a cautionary note on the company's GAAP profit.

"In Q1, we reported a positive $805.4 million in GAAP net income, which was mainly due to an approximately $1.1 billion mark-to-market warrant valuation," he said.

"This net income, including the volatility, does not represent the operating performance of our business."

The company is not backing away from heavy investment.

Singh said IonQ's $3.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments gives it the "financial firepower to accelerate our R&D roadmap, invest in new product development, scale our go-to-market engine, and also to acquire critical capabilities."

The Bottom Line

The debate may come down to whether IonQ's rapid revenue growth can outpace its spending curve. Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of negative $310 million to negative $330 million, even as it lifted its sales outlook.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ stock was down 3.1% at $50.94 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, IONQ has gained about 77.4% versus a 11.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 11% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.4% gain.

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