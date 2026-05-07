Roblox Stock Rises Thursday: Investors Weigh Guidance Reset Against Usage Growth

Roblox stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind RBLX gains?

What’s Driving Roblox’s Stock Recovery?

The latest bounce follows a sharp sentiment swing after Roblox cut FY2026 adjusted revenue guidance to a $7.33 billion–$7.6 billion range from $8.28 billion–$8.55 billion, keeping "outlook risk" in focus even as engagement metrics improved. In its first-quarter update, the company reported a loss of 35 cents on $1.73 billion in revenue, with daily active users up 35% to 132 million.

Roblox's first-quarter demand signals were still strong, with bookings up 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion and average monthly unique payers up 52% to 31 million, which is why traders are debating whether the selloff was more about forward expectations than current usage. CEO David Baszucki called the quarter "another strong quarter of growth" as the platform scaled.

With the stock still near the low end of its $41.75 to $150.59 52-week range, traders are treating rallies as "repair mode" attempts rather than a confirmed trend change. That framing matters because the guide-down also included second-quarter adjusted revenue guidance of $1.55 billion–$1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion consensus.

Roblox Critical Levels To Watch

The longer-term trend is still pointed down: Roblox is trading 18.1% below its 20-day SMA, 21.9% below its 50-day SMA, 32.1% below its 100-day SMA, and 51.5% below its 200-day SMA. The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in December 2025 keeps the burden of proof on bulls to reclaim key trend lines.

Momentum is the more interesting part of the setup right now, with RSI at 28.55—still oversold—suggesting selling pressure has been extreme and may be getting "stretched." RSI is a gauge of how extended the move has become, and readings below 30 often coincide with conditions where downside momentum can cool if sellers ease up.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the broader "50-day zone" where rebounds often stall in downtrends

: $60.00 — a round-number area that lines up with the broader "50-day zone" where rebounds often stall in downtrends Key Support: $42.00 — near the recent low area and close to the bottom of the current 52-week range

What Is Roblox And How Does It Make Money?

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games made by creators ranging from kids to professional studios, and Roblox provides the tools and distribution that let those experiences reach users.

Creators earn money when users make optional in-game purchases and through real-world advertising, and Roblox takes a cut of those transactions. That's why guidance changes can hit the stock hard: expectations for revenue and bookings are tightly tied to engagement, payer growth and how much users spend inside the ecosystem.

RBLX Stock Price Activity On Thursday

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were up 3.50% at $45.29 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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