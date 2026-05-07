Fastly Stock Crashes 35% Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

Fastly shares are consolidating. What’s the outlook for FSLY shares?

Double Beat Sparks Thursday Selloff

Fastly posted first-quarter revenue of $173.02 million versus $170.26 million expected and adjusted EPS of 13 cents versus eight cents expected, but the stock sold off hard after the release. Management also guided second-quarter revenue to $170 million to $176 million and second-quarter adjusted EPS to a range of five cents to eight cents, while lifting full-year revenue guidance to $710 million to $725 million and full-year adjusted EPS to 27 cents to 33 cents.

Fastly's first-quarter total revenue rose 20% year over year, with CEO Kip Compton pointing to a "47% year-over-year security revenue growth" tied to expansion in the installed base and new business wins.

Fastly Shares Plunge Thursday Morning

FSLY Stock Price Activity: Fastly shares were trading lower by 35.89% at $20.24 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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