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Hertz Sign with blue sky in background
May 7, 2026 9:37 AM 1 min read

Hertz Posts Double Beat In Q1 With Strongest Revenue Growth In Three Years

HTZ Revenue Beats Estimates With Strongest Growth Since 2023

The car rental provider recorded total revenue of $2.004 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.885 billion. This performance represents an 11% increase year-over-year and marks the company's strongest revenue expansion in three years.

On an adjusted basis, Hertz reported a loss of 72 cents per share, narrowing significantly from a $1.12 loss in the prior-year period and beating the consensus estimate of 73 cents. Efficiency gains were evident in Revenue Per Day, which climbed 5.5% for its most significant improvement since 2022. The company's Adjusted Corporate EBITDA also improved nearly 50% year-over-year, narrowing to a loss of $161 million.

HTZ Stock Edges Lower After Earnings

HTZ Price Action: Hertz Global Holdings shares were down 6.02% at $6.09 Thursday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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