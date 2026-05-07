AppLovin Shares Dip Despite Earnings Beat And Raised Outlook

AppLovin stock is taking a breather. What’s next for APP stock?

What To Watch For Applovin’s Q1 Earnings Catalyst

AppLovin reported first-quarter revenue of $1.84 billion and EPS of $3.56, both ahead of consensus estimates of $1.77 billion and $3.38, respectively. The company also guided second-quarter revenue to about $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion versus estimates of $1.89 billion.

Applovin also posted $1.30 billion in cash flow from operations and $1.30 billion in free cash flow, and it ended the quarter with about $2.76 billion in cash after repurchasing $1 billion of stock, reinforcing the "scale plus cash generation" angle behind the post-print move.

APP's setup into the report had been high-stakes, with options implying a 12.26% move, about $19.3 billion in market-cap exposure, so even a beat can still see choppy follow-through as positioning resets after the event.

Critical Technical Levels To Watch For APP

From a trend perspective, APP is still in "rebuild mode" after a February swing low and a March swing high, with the longer-term moving averages acting like overhead supply. The stock is trading 9.3% below its 100-day SMA ($503.16) and 13.5% below its 200-day SMA ($527.38), even as it holds above the 20-day SMA ($453.04) and 50-day SMA ($443.83).

The near-term setup is improving: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish crossover), which often shows buyers are gaining control over the last few weeks. But the bigger-picture "death cross" from March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a headwind that can cap rallies until price proves it can reclaim longer-term trend levels.

Momentum looks better than it did during the prior downswing, with MACD above its signal line and the histogram positive—an indication that downside pressure is easing and upside momentum is building versus the recent baseline. In plain English, MACD compares two trend speeds, and being above the signal line typically means the recent trend is strengthening relative to the prior one.

Key Resistance : $473.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current levels

: $473.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current levels Key Support: $366.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that lines up with a deeper pullback area inside the 52-week range

Applovin Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $685.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $700.00) (May 7)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $700.00) (May 7) BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $640.00) (May 7)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $640.00) (May 7) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $716.00) (May 5)

Applovin Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Applovin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Applovin’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy, premium-priced profile with strong quality characteristics. For longer-term bulls, the setup works best if the stock can keep building momentum and start reclaiming key longer-term moving averages, because valuation leaves less room for operational stumbles.

Current Price Action for APP Stock Today

APP Stock Price Activity: AppLovin shares were down 3.81% at $450.99 during pre-market trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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