Redwire Shares Slide Following Disappointing Earnings, $350M Stock Offering

Redwire stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is RDW stock dropping?

What To Watch After Redwire’s Earnings Miss

Redwire reported first-quarter revenue of $96.97 million versus the $104.65 million estimate and a loss of 40 cents per share versus expectations for a loss of 15 cents per share. After the release, the company also announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $350 million of common stock from time to time, with proceeds earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes (including capex, debt work and potential acquisitions).

Critical Levels To Watch For RDW Stock

From a chart perspective, the premarket dip matters because the stock is sitting right on top of its long-term trend line: it's trading 6.5% below the 20-day SMA ($9.72), 3.6% below the 50-day SMA ($9.43), 3.7% below the 100-day SMA ($9.44), and just 0.3% below the 200-day SMA ($9.12). That "compression" around the 200-day often turns into a bigger move once price decisively reclaims it or loses it.

Momentum is best read through RSI right now, and at 51.51 it's basically neutral—meaning the stock isn't especially stretched to the upside or downside, so headlines can drive the next push. The bigger-picture trend backdrop is still constructive after the golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA), but the stock also has to prove it can hold above that long-term area after the recent swing low in March and swing high in April.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a round-number ceiling that lines up with a nearby rebound-stall zone above the current cluster of moving averages

: $10.00 — a round-number ceiling that lines up with a nearby rebound-stall zone above the current cluster of moving averages Key Support: $7.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and a logical "line in the sand" if the 200-day area fails

What Is Redwire’s Business Model?

Redwire Corp is an integrated space and defense technology company that sells mission-critical tech across aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations, using digital engineering and AI automation. It serves government, commercial, and civil customers across both short- and long-duration projects.

That backdrop matters today because the quarter showed demand and backlog growth (backlog ended the quarter at $498.1 million), but the market is focused on near-term execution and funding choices. When a company pairs an earnings miss with a large "sell shares from time to time" program, traders often treat it as an overhang until the pace and pricing of any issuance becomes clearer.

RDW Stock Price Activity During Premarket

RDW Stock Price Activity: Redwire shares were down 3.22% at $9.33 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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