Beyond Meat Stock Drops Below $1 After Quarterly Results

Beyond Meat stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s behind BYND decline?

Q1 Highlights

Beyond Meat reported first-quarter revenue of $58.2 million, down 15.3% year-over-year, although it beat the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. The company reported an adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, in line with estimates.

U.S. retail revenue fell 15.3% year-over-year to $26.6 million, while international retail revenue increased 8.1% to $13.7 million.

The company ended the quarter with $205.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash.

CEO Ethan Brown said, "We remain highly focused on the performance of our core business," while highlighting "significant operating expense improvement and our lowest quarterly cash use in over two years."

Guidance

Beyond sees second-quarter revenue between $60.00 million and $65.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $66.97 million.

Moving Averages Signal Mixed Trend

Beyond Shares Fall

BYND Price Action: At the time of publication, Beyond Meat shares are trading 10.88% lower at 92 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock