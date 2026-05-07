Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
IONQ logo on phone
May 7, 2026 8:27 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With IonQ Stock On Thursday?

Earnings Snapshot

IonQ reported first-quarter revenue of $64.67 million, beating analyst estimates of $49.73 million. The quantum company posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 35 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 755% on a year-over-year basis, driven by accelerating global system sales, strong Tempo demand, a strengthening pipeline and increasing cloud utilization.

Commercial traction continued to broaden, with ~60% of revenue from commercial customers, 35% from international clients, and 35% from multi-product engagements.

It generated a 554% increase in remaining performance obligations to $470 million.

Key Developments

During the quarter, IonQ sold its first 6th-generation, chip-based 256-qubit system, supported by a secure quantum network and an IP partnership spanning computing, networking, sensing, and security, while demand for its 5th-generation Tempo system remained strong.

The company was also selected for DARPA's HARQ program, underscoring its leadership in modular quantum computing and scalable quantum interconnect architectures.

In addition, IonQ published a detailed architectural blueprint for fault-tolerant quantum computing, setting a new benchmark for transparency and technical design in the sector.

Outlook

IonQ expects second-quarter revenue of $65 million to $68 million versus estimates of $54.85 million.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook from a range of $225 million to $245 million to a new range of $260 million to $270 million, versus estimates of $235.71 million.

IonQ Sees Revenue Skyrocket 755%

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were down 6.16% at $49.33 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved