What's Going On With IonQ Stock On Thursday?

Earnings Snapshot

IonQ reported first-quarter revenue of $64.67 million, beating analyst estimates of $49.73 million. The quantum company posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 35 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 755% on a year-over-year basis, driven by accelerating global system sales, strong Tempo demand, a strengthening pipeline and increasing cloud utilization.

Commercial traction continued to broaden, with ~60% of revenue from commercial customers, 35% from international clients, and 35% from multi-product engagements.

It generated a 554% increase in remaining performance obligations to $470 million.

Key Developments

During the quarter, IonQ sold its first 6th-generation, chip-based 256-qubit system, supported by a secure quantum network and an IP partnership spanning computing, networking, sensing, and security, while demand for its 5th-generation Tempo system remained strong.

The company was also selected for DARPA's HARQ program, underscoring its leadership in modular quantum computing and scalable quantum interconnect architectures.

In addition, IonQ published a detailed architectural blueprint for fault-tolerant quantum computing, setting a new benchmark for transparency and technical design in the sector.

Outlook

IonQ expects second-quarter revenue of $65 million to $68 million versus estimates of $54.85 million.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook from a range of $225 million to $245 million to a new range of $260 million to $270 million, versus estimates of $235.71 million.

IonQ Sees Revenue Skyrocket 755%

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were down 6.16% at $49.33 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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