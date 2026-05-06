Is the Starbucks Turnaround Working? Key Takeaways From Q2 Results

Starbucks stock is at critical resistance. Why did SBUX hit a new high?

What Catalyzed Starbucks’ Recent Stock Surge?

Starbucks stock continues to climb following a second-quarter earnings beat last week, with management pointing to the best traffic in three years and analysts highlighting improving operating execution.

The company posted $9.53 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of 50 cents, above consensus calls for $9.13 billion and 42 cents, alongside an operating margin of 9.4% versus 8.2% expected.

Starbucks' U.S. comp strength is showing up in the mix: North America comparable store sales rose 7.1%, driven by a 4.4% increase in transactions and a 2.6% increase in average ticket. International comps increased 2.6% and China comps rose 0.5%, a detail that matters for investors watching whether the recovery is broad-based rather than purely U.S.-led.

Starbucks Technical Levels To Watch This Week

Starbucks is pressing into its 52-week high zone ($107.52) and is now trading 7.2% above its 20-day SMA ($99.98), 10.2% above its 50-day SMA ($97.20), and 18.8% above its 200-day SMA ($90.23), which keeps the intermediate trend pointed up. The golden cross that formed in January (50-day moving above the 200-day) is still a constructive backdrop for longer-term trend followers.

On momentum, MACD is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which typically signals that upside pressure is improving versus the prior downswing (in plain English: buyers are gaining control relative to the recent baseline). If momentum holds, the next question is whether price can stay above the prior breakout area rather than slipping back into the March breakdown zone.

Key Support: $96.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting close to the 50-day/20-day moving-average area that often acts as a "trend support" zone in uptrends

What Makes Starbucks The Leading Coffee Brand?

Starbucks stands out as the world's biggest and most recognizable coffee brand, powered by ultracustomizable beverages in-store and a sweeping footprint of nearly 41,000 cafes in more than 80 countries. About 52% are company-operated, with the balance run by licensees.

That footprint is still expanding, with Starbucks opening 11 net new stores in the quarter, and it finished the period with about $1.53 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Starbucks Analyst Consensus and Price Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $105.95 (41 analysts). Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises target to $117 on May 6)

: Buy (Raises target to $117 on May 6) UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $105 on April 29)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $105 on April 29) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $101 on April 29)

Starbucks Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Starbucks, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 76.68) — The stock is showing strong trend persistence versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 76.68) — The stock is showing strong trend persistence versus the broader market. Value : Weak (Score: 15.78) — The setup screens as expensive, which can raise the bar for continued execution.

: Weak (Score: 15.78) — The setup screens as expensive, which can raise the bar for continued execution. Growth: Weak (Score: 18.63) — The market is not pricing this as a high-growth name, so upside often depends on margin/traffic follow-through.

The Verdict: Starbucks’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile with a premium-valuation tradeoff. If the breakout holds, trend traders may stay interested, but longer-term investors may want confirmation that earnings power can grow into the current multiple.

SBUX Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

SBUX Stock Price Activity: Starbucks shares closed Wednesday up 1.43% at $106.44 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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