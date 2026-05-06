Lucid Stock Pauses Following Q1 Earnings: What's Going On?

Lucid Group shares are experiencing downward pressure. What’s driving LCID stock lower?

Lucid Plans Midsize Electric Vehicle Ramp

On Tuesday's first-quarter earnings call, interim CEO Marc Winterhoff said Lucid plans to ramp midsize vehicle production in 2027, positioning a sub-$50,000 model against Tesla's Model Y and Rivian's upcoming R2.

Winterhoff also said Uber Technologies expanded its investment to $500 million and increased planned Lucid robotaxi deployment from 20,000 to 35,000, with Gravity slated for driverless testing in California following Nuro's DMV approval.

Lucid's delivery and production cadence also stayed in focus after it produced 5,500 vehicles but delivered 3,093 in Q1, alongside a 29-day disruption tied to a supplier quality issue with second-row seats for Gravity.

Those details are part of why traders are still leaning cautious even with management saying the seat issue has been resolved and inventory is expected to convert to revenue and cash as deliveries normalize via produced 5,500 vehicles.

Critical Levels To Watch for LCID Stock

The longer-term trend is still decisively bearish: LCID is down 73.65% over the past 12 months and is trading well below every major moving average, including 14.8% below its 20-day SMA ($7.21) and 58.8% below its 200-day SMA ($14.89). The bearish stack is reinforced by the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, which typically keeps rallies "sellable" until price can reclaim key averages.

Momentum is the more interesting part of the current setup: MACD is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing even if the broader trend hasn't flipped. Practically, that means sellers may be losing control near the lows, but bulls still need follow-through above nearby trend levels to turn it into something more durable.

Key Support: $5.50 — close to the recent low zone, where buyers previously showed up as the stock probed toward its 52-week low ($5.62)

Lucid Group Transitions From Luxury Niche Toward High-Volume Segments

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation EV technologies, with a strategy built around in-house hardware and software, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet engineering approach. It sells direct-to-consumer through online and retail channels and supports customers through a distributed retail and service footprint.

The company's current lineup includes the Lucid Air luxury sedan, and it operates across North America, the Middle East, and other international markets. That's why the talk of a sub-$50,000 midsize vehicle ramp in 2027 matters: it's a potential shift from a premium niche toward higher-volume segments where Tesla's Model Y and Rivian's R2 are key reference points.

LCID Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 1.60% at $6.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid