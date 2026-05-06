Applied Digital Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why

ChronoScale Spin-Off Debuts on Nasdaq

Management Defends Strategic Pivot

CEO Wes Cummins explained the logic behind the restructuring. “Separating the predictable returns of data center hosting from the higher-growth cloud compute layer allows both businesses to be capitalized and scaled more efficiently,” Cummins noted.

Goldman Sachs Leads $300M Funding

The rally gained momentum after the company secured a $300 million senior secured bridge facility. Goldman Sachs led the financing. The 364-day loan carries an interest rate of SOFR plus 275 basis points.

Management will use the funds for a third AI data center at the Polaris Forge 1 campus.

Applied Digital Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, APLD is stretched but still firmly in control: it’s trading 35.2% above its 20-day SMA of $32.01 and 63% above its 200-day SMA of $26.55.

The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the longer-term backdrop is also bullish with a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that occurred in June 2025.

The stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high of $42.27.

Key Resistance : $42.27

: $42.27 Key Support: $32.01

Applied Digital Price Action

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were up 8.27% at $43.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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