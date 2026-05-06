Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Surging On Wednesday?

Shares of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) are climbing with conviction during Wednesday's session.

This momentum follows an announcement regarding the company's clinical pipeline and manufacturing outlook.

Clinical Data Showdown at AUA 2026

The company confirmed it will present new comparative data at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting (AUA 2026).

The presentations focus on ANKTIVA plus BCG for bladder cancer.

The surge builds on recent commercial wins.

In April, ImmunityBio launched ANKTIVA in Saudi Arabia for bladder and lung cancer. This rapid rollout occurred within two months of a key regional partnership.

Analyst Perspective on IL-15

Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong will discuss "The Role of IL15 in the Urological Setting" in Washington, D.C. He stated, "These findings… reflect our commitment to expanding treatment options and addressing critical challenges."

Critical Technical Levels for IBRX to Watch

From a trend perspective, IBRX is still acting like an uptrend on the longer-term chart: it's trading 86.8% above its 200-day SMA of $4.35 and 29.4% above its 100-day SMA of $6.28.

Near-term, the stock is only 0.8% above its 50-day SMA of $8.06; it's also 8.5% above the 20-day SMA of $7.49.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now: at 49.37.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA (a bearish short-term alignment), but the golden cross from January (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) keeps the bigger-picture trend bias pointed up.

BRX hit a swing high and the 52-week high in February at $12.43.

Key Resistance : $8.50

: $8.50 Key Support: $8

IBRX Price Action: ImmunityBio shares were up 7.65% at $8.16 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

ImmunityBio-Photo by Tigarto via Shutterstock