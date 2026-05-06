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Iren Brand Logo Company Stock Chart Trends in Background
May 6, 2026 12:54 PM 1 min read

Why IREN Stock Is Surging On Wednesday?

The all-stock transaction marks a pivotal step in IREN's transition. The company is moving from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining toward becoming a full-stack AI cloud infrastructure provider.

Strengthening Cloud Delivery Capabilities

Mirantis serves over 1,500 global enterprise customers. It is a founding partner of Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI Cloud Ready Initiative.

According to IREN, the acquisition enhances four key areas: deployment speed, operational visibility, technical support and market access.

Leadership on the Acquisition

IREN Co-CEO Daniel Roberts emphasized the importance of execution. “Mirantis builds on our existing capabilities and strengthens how that compute is deployed, managed and operated for customers,” Roberts stated.

Mirantis CEO Alex Freedland noted that AI creates new customer requirements. “Together, we will bring AI infrastructure online faster,” Freedland said.

Momentum Ahead of Earnings

The news follows Monday's milestone: the 1.4-gigawatt Sweetwater 1 substation energization.

The market now eyes the May 7 earnings report. Analysts estimate a loss per share of 24 cents. However, revenue is projected to jump to $218.03 million.

IREN Stock Price Activity: Iren shares were up 10.6% at $60.55 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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