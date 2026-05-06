Riot Platforms Stock Is Flying Today: What's Happening?

Riot Platforms shares are powering higher. What’s driving RIOT stock higher?

The Catalyst: Nuclear‑Powered Data Centers

Riot and Terrestrial Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deploy IMSR (Integral Molten Salt Reactor) Plants co‑located with Riot's future data centers. The plan envisions multiple 390 MW IMSR units, representing up to 4 GW of nuclear power capacity dedicated to AI and HPC workloads.

The partnership also includes the potential use of natural gas as a bridge fuel, allowing earlier commercial operations and improved resilience while IMSR plants are built out.

Why The Market Likes It

The announcement positions Riot at the front of a new energy‑infrastructure model: pairing hyperscale data centers with clean, baseload nuclear power. Terrestrial Energy brings reactor design and licensing expertise, while Riot contributes its track record in building and operating large‑scale digital infrastructure.

The companies will evaluate multiple candidate sites, including Riot's existing locations in Texas and Kentucky, and will explore additional sites optimized for hyperscale tenants.

Terrestrial Energy's IMSR design is well‑suited for data‑center integration because its non‑nuclear energy‑conversion systems are isolated from regulated nuclear components. This allows hybrid configurations, including natural‑gas support and avoids reliance on harder‑to‑source HALEU fuel. The setup offers a path to reliable, low‑cost, and scalable power, a critical advantage for AI‑driven compute demand.

Riot CEO Jason Les emphasized that hyperscale customers require predictable, high‑capacity baseload power and that pairing data centers with IMSR plants creates a long‑term competitive edge.

RIOT Shares Are Rising

RIOT Price Action: Riot shares were up 13.91% at $23.18 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $23.93, according to Benzinga Pro.

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