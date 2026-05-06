Entravision Stock Surges Following Massive Q1 Revenue Beat

Entravision's upside is also getting extra torque from the quarter's $196 million revenue print and a sharp profitability inflection, with ATS segment operating profit rising to $34.3 million from $6.5 million. Here’s what investors need to know.

Entravision stock is challenging resistance. What’s behind EVC new highs?

ATS Segment Leads Massive Quarterly Revenue Growth

The company reported first-quarter 2026 results with consolidated net revenue up 114% year over year, led by its Advertising Technology & Services segment, where revenue rose 204%. It also declared a 5 cents per-share quarterly dividend payable June 30 to shareholders of record as of June 16, and said it repaid $5 million on its bank term loan during the quarter.

Profitability in the ATS engine is what traders are keying on, with segment operating profit jumping to $34.3 million from $6.5 million a year ago. That strength helped offset continued pressure in legacy media, where the Media segment posted a $5.2 million operating loss.

EVC Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

EVC Stock Price Activity: Entravision shares were up 81.66% at $7.22 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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