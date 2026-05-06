Intuitive Machines Stock Rallies As SpaceX IPO Fever Grows

Intuitive Machines is benefiting from the "public proxy" bid after nine space ETFs were filed or launched in the last three months, reinforcing the theme-trade tailwind into 2026 as nine different space products race to capture inflows.

Intuitive Machines stock is among today’s top performers. Why are LUNR shares rallying?

New Space ETFs Drive Intuitive Machines Gains

Fundstrat's Tom Lee pointed to "a lot of Space ETFs" launching in 2026, while ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the rush is "all this for Space X IPO" and "never seen anything like it," framing a strong "public proxy" bid for listed space names.

That proxy dynamic matters for Intuitive Machines because ETF launches can create mechanical demand for liquid, listed space names, especially when funds are also changing methodologies and even names to better capture the theme.

SpaceX is reportedly weeks away from filing its IPO prospectus, with a targeted valuation range of $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion, and the broader commercial-space complex is getting a lift as investors position early.

Critical Levels To Watch For LUNR Stock

From a trend perspective, LUNR is still in a strong longer-term uptrend: it's trading 1.8% above the 20-day SMA ($25.54) and 75.1% above the 200-day SMA ($14.86), with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that printed in November 2025.

Momentum looks more "reset than stretched" right now, with RSI at 52.10 (neutral); RSI measures how extended the recent buying or selling is, and this reading suggests neither side has a clear exhaustion edge after April's overbought episode.

The nearby levels to watch are straightforward:

Key Resistance : $31.00 — a round-number area sitting just below the $31.15 52-week high zone where prior rallies can run into supply

: $31.00 — a round-number area sitting just below the $31.15 52-week high zone where prior rallies can run into supply Key Support: $23.00 — a recent buyer-defense area that also sits near the mid-$20s moving-average cluster (20-day EMA at $24.87 and 20-day SMA at $25.54), making it an important "hold" zone if momentum cools

What Does Intuitive Machines Do?

Intuitive Machines is a space infrastructure and services company focused on enabling sustained human activity beyond Earth. It designs, builds, integrates, and operates space systems, offering infrastructure-as-a-service across low Earth orbit, geostationary orbit, cislunar space and deep space.

That positioning matters in the current tape because the market is treating many publicly traded space companies as "proxies" for broader space-economy excitement, especially as new space ETFs launch and investors look for liquid ways to express the theme ahead of a potential SpaceX listing.

Intuitive Machines Earnings Preview For May 14

The countdown is on: Intuitive Machines is set to report earnings on May 14.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (Up from Loss of 11 cents YoY)

: Loss of 6 cents (Up from Loss of 11 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: 20 cents Billion (Up from 6 cents Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $23.39. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Overweight (Raises Target to $27.00) (April 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $27.00) (April 29) Roth Capital : Buy (Raises Target to $35.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Raises Target to $35.00) (April 17) Stifel: Hold (Raises Target to $22.00) (March 23)

LUNR Stock Price Movement Wednesday

LUNR Stock Price Activity: Intuitive Machines shares were up 4.56% at $25.93 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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