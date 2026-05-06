What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Wednesday?

AMD Data Center Growth Boosts AI Sentiment

AMD reported a record $5.8 billion in Data Center revenue, up 57% year over year, driven by strong demand for server CPUs and GPUs.

Cramer Highlights Nvidia, AMD And Intel As AI Winners

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the AI and data center boom continues fueling growth across semiconductors, cloud computing, and supporting infrastructure as demand expands throughout the economy.

Broader Market Rally Supports Chip Stocks

The broader market also supported momentum in AI-linked equities. The Nasdaq is up 1.57% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.18%.

NVIDIA Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, NVDA is still acting like it’s in an established uptrend: the stock is trading 3.7% above its 20-day SMA ($199.19) and 12.2% above its 200-day SMA ($184.10). The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the golden cross that formed in June 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) continues to support the longer-term trend narrative.

Momentum is more “reset than stretched” right now, with RSI at 50.36 sitting in neutral territory. RSI measures how extended recent buying or selling has been, and a neutral reading often lines up with consolidation phases where the next directional push depends on whether buyers can defend pullbacks.

The nearby levels are clean: a push toward resistance would put the stock back in range of its prior peak area, while a deeper pullback would test whether the broader uptrend can hold above a prior demand zone.

Key Resistance : $217.00 — a round-number area sitting just below the $216.82 52-week high, where rallies can stall

: $217.00 — a round-number area sitting just below the $216.82 52-week high, where rallies can stall Key Support: $171.00 — a prior buyer-defense zone that also sits well below the major moving averages, making it a key “trend break” line if revisited

NVIDIA Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: NVIDIA is set to report earnings on May 20, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.76 (Up from 96 cents YoY)

: $1.76 (Up from 96 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $78.78 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion YoY)

: $78.78 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 40.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $281.04 (based on 50 analysts), with targets ranging from $235.00 to $360.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Maintains forecast at $250.0000) (March 31)

: Buy (Maintains forecast at $250.0000) (March 31) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains forecast at $325.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Maintains forecast at $325.00) (March 23) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains forecast at $300.00) (March 23)

NVIDIA Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NVDA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NVIDIA Price Action

NVDA Stock Price Activity: NVIDIA shares were up 5.18% at $206.68 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock