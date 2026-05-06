What's Going On With POET Technologies Stock Wednesday?

Marvell Order Cancellation Remains In Focus

The stock had previously come under heavy pressure after Marvell canceled all Celestial AI-related purchase orders with POET following an alleged confidentiality breach tied to purchase-order and shipping disclosures.

The canceled orders effectively ended a partnership connected to Celestial AI production programs first disclosed in April 2023, raising fresh concerns about POET's near-term revenue visibility and its ability to replace the lost business.

On April 27, POET shares fell 47.35% to $7.95 following the announcement.

Investors are now watching whether POET's separate $5 million purchase order from another technology company can help stabilize near-term revenue expectations.

The company has also acknowledged there is no assurance it can restore its relationship with Marvell.

Semiconductor Sentiment Improves

Chip stocks also drew support from reports that the U.S. is advancing the Pax Silica initiative with allies including South Korea, Japan, India and the Philippines to strengthen semiconductor supply chains and expand manufacturing capacity.

Options Activity Draws Attention

Options activity also attracted attention, with July 17 $16 call options recording a sweep of 1,003 contracts near the ask price of $0.691 versus open interest of 25,983 contracts ahead of expected earnings on May 18 after the close, according to BZ Pro.

POET Technologies Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on May 18, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Down from 8 cents YoY)

: Loss of 5 cents (Down from 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $0.35 million (Up from $0.17 million YoY)

POET Technologies Price Action

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were up 2.16% at $9.41 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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