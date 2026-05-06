AppLovin Stock Slides Ahead Of Q1 Earnings Report: What Investors Need To Know

AppLovin shares are sliding. What’s pressuring APP stock?

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin’s Upcoming Earnings

The latest analyst refresh ahead of AppLovin's next results highlights a still-bullish stance but with targets moving around: UBS kept a Buy and cut its target to $716.00 (from $740.00) on May 5, while Wells Fargo maintained Overweight and raised its target to $560.00 (from $543.00) on April 6.

Argus also initiated coverage with a Buy and a $520.00 target on April 14, underscoring that the Street's debate is less about if growth continues and more about how much is already priced in after the stock's big run.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For APP Stock

From a trend perspective, AppLovin is trying to stabilize: it's trading above its 20-day SMA ($449.16) and 50-day SMA ($442.32), but it remains below its 100-day SMA ($505.50) and 200-day SMA ($526.86), which keeps the longer-term recovery unconfirmed. The death cross that formed in March (50-day falling below the 200-day) is still an overhang, even as shorter-term averages have improved.

Momentum looks better than it did into the February swing low: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means downside pressure is easing and buyers are gaining traction versus the prior downswing. Put simply, MACD being above the signal line suggests the "push" is shifting away from sellers, even if price hasn't reclaimed the longer-term moving averages yet.

Key levels are fairly tight for a stock with this kind of volatility, and they matter because they line up with nearby pivot zones rather than far-away 52-week extremes.

Key Resistance : $473.00 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price and near a recent pivot area

: $473.00 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price and near a recent pivot area Key Support: $430.50 — a nearby floor where buyers previously stepped in, and a level that would put price back closer to the short-term trend band

AppLovin Analyst Ratings Ahead Of Q1 Results

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $685.38. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $716.00) (May 5)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $716.00) (May 5) Argus Research : Initiated with Buy (Target $520.00) (April 14)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $520.00) (April 14) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $560.00) (April 6)

AppLovin’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Applovin, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Applovin’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile that's still carrying a very expensive valuation tag. For longer-term bulls, the setup tends to work best when price is reclaiming the 100-day/200-day trend lines; for risk management, the low Value score makes support levels like $430.50 more important if sentiment cools.

Current Price Action for AppLovin (APP) Stock

APP Stock Price Activity: AppLovin shares were down 2.78% at $464.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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