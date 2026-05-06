Why Investors Are Watching Nano Nuclear After Its Supermicro AI Energy Deal

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) , an advanced nuclear technology company, shares rose on Wednesday.

Partnership Targets AI Power Demand

The partnership will evaluate integrating NANO Nuclear's microreactors with Supermicro's AI server platforms and data center infrastructure.

The companies aim to support rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

The companies also plan to explore joint deployments for hyperscale, enterprise, and edge data center customers using NANO Nuclear's KRONOS MMR Energy System alongside Supermicro's AI systems, maintenance, and lifecycle services.

The goal is to develop self-powered, grid-independent AI infrastructure.

NANO Nuclear Expands AI Strategy

NANO Nuclear said the collaboration aligns with its strategy to expand into the AI and data center market, where rising compute demand is increasing pressure on power availability.

The company said its microreactors could provide 24/7 carbon-free baseload power with scalable deployment and modular expansion capabilities.

"This collaboration with Supermicro represents a powerful convergence of two transformative technologies: advanced nuclear energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure," said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear.

NNE Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance, and Momentum

From a technical perspective, NNE has shown some bullish signals recently, with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $23.79, indicating that the stock is currently trading 4.3% above this level.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 47.55, suggesting neutral momentum, indicating the stock is not currently overbought or oversold.

Key Resistance : $28.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $28.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $20.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

The stock's 12-month performance shows a decline of 9.36%, reflecting some challenges over the past year. However, recent price action suggests a potential shift in momentum, particularly following the partnership's positive news.

How Nano Nuclear Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nano Nuclear Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 5.88) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Nano Nuclear Energy's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, suggesting that while the stock is currently facing challenges, the recent partnership may serve as a catalyst for future growth.

NNE Price Action: Nano Nuclear Energy shares were up 13.09% at $25.75 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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